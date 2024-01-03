Wednesday's game features the Weber State Wildcats (9-4) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-7) matching up at Dee Events Center (on January 3) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-65 win for Weber State.

There is no line set for the game.

South Dakota State vs. Weber State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Ogden, Utah Venue: Dee Events Center

South Dakota State vs. Weber State Score Prediction

Prediction: Weber State 74, South Dakota State 65

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota State vs. Weber State

Computer Predicted Spread: Weber State (-8.5)

Weber State (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

Weber State has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to South Dakota State, who is 5-5-0 ATS. A total of three out of the Wildcats' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Jackrabbits' games have gone over. Weber State is 5-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall over its past 10 games, while South Dakota State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

South Dakota State Performance Insights

The Jackrabbits have a +60 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.3 points per game. They're putting up 75.1 points per game, 184th in college basketball, and are giving up 70.8 per outing to rank 172nd in college basketball.

The 37.1 rebounds per game South Dakota State accumulates rank 160th in the nation. Their opponents collect 36.6.

South Dakota State connects on 8.9 three-pointers per game (62nd in college basketball) at a 34.8% rate (128th in college basketball), compared to the 9.3 its opponents make, shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.

South Dakota State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Jackrabbits commit 11.4 per game (147th in college basketball) and force 11.9 (194th in college basketball).

