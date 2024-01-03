How to Watch the South Dakota State vs. Northern Arizona Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-3) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Dakota State vs. Northern Arizona Scoring Comparison
- The Jackrabbits put up 6.1 fewer points per game (63.8) than the Lumberjacks allow their opponents to score (69.9).
- When it scores more than 69.9 points, South Dakota State is 4-0.
- Northern Arizona is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 63.8 points.
- The Lumberjacks score 17.6 more points per game (75.9) than the Jackrabbits allow (58.3).
- Northern Arizona has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 58.3 points.
- When South Dakota State gives up fewer than 75.9 points, it is 7-3.
- The Lumberjacks shoot 42.3% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Jackrabbits allow defensively.
- The Jackrabbits shoot 42.9% from the field, just 0.4% higher than the Lumberjacks allow.
South Dakota State Leaders
- Brooklyn Meyer: 15.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 BLK, 51.4 FG%
- Tori Nelson: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.8 BLK, 39 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Madison Mathiowetz: 9.8 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)
- Paige Meyer: 13.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
- Madysen Vlastuin: 6.6 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (22-for-49)
South Dakota State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|L 83-58
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 58-46
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ North Dakota
|W 74-53
|Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Northern Arizona
|-
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|1/6/2024
|Montana State
|-
|Frost Arena
|1/11/2024
|St. Thomas
|-
|Frost Arena
