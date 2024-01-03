The Eastern Washington Eagles (6-7) take the court against the South Dakota Coyotes (8-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 on Summit League Network.

South Dakota vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
  • TV: Summit League Network

South Dakota Stats Insights

  • The Coyotes' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • South Dakota has put together an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Coyotes rank 43rd.
  • The Coyotes score 5.0 more points per game (77.0) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (72.0).
  • When it scores more than 72.0 points, South Dakota is 7-3.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

  • South Dakota averages 77.3 points per game at home, and 70.8 away.
  • At home, the Coyotes concede 61.7 points per game. Away, they give up 82.0.
  • At home, South Dakota knocks down 8.2 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more than it averages on the road (7.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.3%) than away (38.2%).

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ San Diego L 69-66 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/29/2023 @ North Dakota State W 75-66 Scheels Center
12/31/2023 Omaha L 67-51 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
1/3/2024 Eastern Washington - Sanford Coyote Sports Center
1/6/2024 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena
1/11/2024 @ Oral Roberts - Mabee Center

