The Eastern Washington Eagles (6-7) take the court against the South Dakota Coyotes (8-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 on Summit League Network.

South Dakota vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota TV: Summit League Network

South Dakota Stats Insights

The Coyotes' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

South Dakota has put together an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Coyotes rank 43rd.

The Coyotes score 5.0 more points per game (77.0) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (72.0).

When it scores more than 72.0 points, South Dakota is 7-3.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

South Dakota averages 77.3 points per game at home, and 70.8 away.

At home, the Coyotes concede 61.7 points per game. Away, they give up 82.0.

At home, South Dakota knocks down 8.2 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more than it averages on the road (7.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.3%) than away (38.2%).

