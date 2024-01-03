How to Watch South Dakota vs. Eastern Washington on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Eastern Washington Eagles (6-7) take the court against the South Dakota Coyotes (8-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 on Summit League Network.
South Dakota vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
- TV: Summit League Network
South Dakota Stats Insights
- The Coyotes' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- South Dakota has put together an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Coyotes rank 43rd.
- The Coyotes score 5.0 more points per game (77.0) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (72.0).
- When it scores more than 72.0 points, South Dakota is 7-3.
South Dakota Home & Away Comparison
- South Dakota averages 77.3 points per game at home, and 70.8 away.
- At home, the Coyotes concede 61.7 points per game. Away, they give up 82.0.
- At home, South Dakota knocks down 8.2 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more than it averages on the road (7.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (33.3%) than away (38.2%).
South Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ San Diego
|L 69-66
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|@ North Dakota State
|W 75-66
|Scheels Center
|12/31/2023
|Omaha
|L 67-51
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|1/3/2024
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ Oral Roberts
|-
|Mabee Center
