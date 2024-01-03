Today's NBA slate has 12 quality competitions on the docket. Among those contests is the New Orleans Pelicans squaring off against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!

Today's NBA Games

The Cleveland Cavaliers play host to the Washington Wizards

The Wizards look to pull off a road win at the Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH and MNMT

BSOH and MNMT Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CLE Record: 18-15

18-15 WAS Record: 6-26

6-26 CLE Stats: 112.3 PPG (24th in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (11th)

112.3 PPG (24th in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (11th) WAS Stats: 116.7 PPG (10th in NBA), 126.2 Opp. PPG (30th)

Players to Watch

CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.9 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Donovan Mitchell (27.9 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 5.7 APG) WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -9.5

CLE -9.5 CLE Odds to Win: -450

-450 WAS Odds to Win: +333

+333 Total: 239.5 points

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

The Indiana Pacers play host to the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks hit the road the Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSIN and BSWI

BSIN and BSWI Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 18-14

18-14 MIL Record: 24-9

24-9 IND Stats: 126.4 PPG (first in NBA), 124.4 Opp. PPG (29th)

126.4 PPG (first in NBA), 124.4 Opp. PPG (29th) MIL Stats: 124.6 PPG (second in NBA), 119.0 Opp. PPG (24th)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (24.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 12.6 APG)

Tyrese Haliburton (24.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 12.6 APG) MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.7 PPG, 11.4 RPG, 5.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -2.5

MIL -2.5 MIL Odds to Win: -150

-150 IND Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 257.5 points

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

The Atlanta Hawks host the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder hope to pick up a road win at the Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and BSOK

BSSE and BSOK Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 13-19

13-19 OKC Record: 23-9

23-9 ATL Stats: 122.2 PPG (third in NBA), 122.7 Opp. PPG (27th)

122.2 PPG (third in NBA), 122.7 Opp. PPG (27th) OKC Stats: 121.5 PPG (fourth in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Trae Young (28.3 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 11.3 APG)

Trae Young (28.3 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 11.3 APG) OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.4 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: OKC -1.5

OKC -1.5 OKC Odds to Win: -125

-125 ATL Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 248.5 points

The Memphis Grizzlies play the Toronto Raptors

The Raptors travel to face the Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and TSN

BSSE and TSN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MEM Record: 11-22

11-22 TOR Record: 13-20

13-20 MEM Stats: 106.7 PPG (30th in NBA), 113.4 Opp. PPG (13th)

106.7 PPG (30th in NBA), 113.4 Opp. PPG (13th) TOR Stats: 114.0 PPG (18th in NBA), 115.2 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.1 APG)

Desmond Bane (24.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.1 APG) TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 5.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MEM -1.5

MEM -1.5 MEM Odds to Win: -120

-120 TOR Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 231.5 points

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Minnesota Timberwolves play host to the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans take to the home court of the Timberwolves on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 24-8

24-8 NO Record: 20-14

20-14 MIN Stats: 113.0 PPG (21st in NBA), 107.5 Opp. PPG (first)

113.0 PPG (21st in NBA), 107.5 Opp. PPG (first) NO Stats: 115.9 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (10th)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (26.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.1 APG)

Anthony Edwards (26.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.1 APG) NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (23.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -7.5

MIN -7.5 MIN Odds to Win: -300

-300 NO Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 223.5 points

The Houston Rockets play the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets take to the home court of the Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Space City Home Network and YES

Space City Home Network and YES Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

HOU Record: 16-15

16-15 BKN Record: 15-19

15-19 HOU Stats: 113.1 PPG (20th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)

113.1 PPG (20th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second) BKN Stats: 114.7 PPG (16th in NBA), 116.2 Opp. PPG (19th)

Players to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (21.3 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.3 APG)

Alperen Sengun (21.3 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.3 APG) BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: HOU -6.5

HOU -6.5 HOU Odds to Win: -275

-275 BKN Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 223.5 points

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

The Dallas Mavericks host the Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers travel to face the Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and ROOT Sports NW

BSSW and ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 19-15

19-15 POR Record: 9-23

9-23 DAL Stats: 118.3 PPG (seventh in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (23rd)

118.3 PPG (seventh in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (23rd) POR Stats: 108.8 PPG (29th in NBA), 115.0 Opp. PPG (17th)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (33.4 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 9.4 APG)

Luka Doncic (33.4 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 9.4 APG) POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (22.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -11.5

DAL -11.5 DAL Odds to Win: -650

-650 POR Odds to Win: +450

+450 Total: 234.5 points

The New York Knicks host the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls take to the home court of the Knicks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC and MSG

ABC and MSG Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

NY Record: 18-15

18-15 CHI Record: 15-20

15-20 NY Stats: 115.2 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (15th)

115.2 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.7 Opp. PPG (15th) CHI Stats: 109.5 PPG (28th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

NY Key Player: Julius Randle (24.0 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 4.7 APG)

Julius Randle (24.0 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 4.7 APG) CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (22.2 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 5.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NY -9.5

NY -9.5 NY Odds to Win: -400

-400 CHI Odds to Win: +310

+310 Total: 220.5 points

The Utah Jazz play the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons look to pull of an away win at the Jazz on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: KJZZ and BSDET

KJZZ and BSDET Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

UTA Record: 15-19

15-19 DET Record: 3-30

3-30 UTA Stats: 113.8 PPG (19th in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (22nd)

113.8 PPG (19th in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (22nd) DET Stats: 110.4 PPG (26th in NBA), 121.7 Opp. PPG (26th)

Players to Watch

UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.2 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)

Lauri Markkanen (23.2 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.6 APG) DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (23.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 7.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: UTA -8.5

UTA -8.5 UTA Odds to Win: -350

-350 DET Odds to Win: +280

+280 Total: 239.5 points

The Phoenix Suns play the Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers take to the home court of the Suns on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSC

AZFamily and BSSC Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 18-15

18-15 LAC Record: 20-12

20-12 PHO Stats: 115.2 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (14th)

115.2 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (14th) LAC Stats: 116.7 PPG (10th in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Devin Booker (26.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 7.9 APG)

Devin Booker (26.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 7.9 APG) LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (24.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -2.5

LAC -2.5 LAC Odds to Win: -140

-140 PHO Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 233.5 points

The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Miami Heat

The Heat hit the road the Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 17-17

17-17 MIA Record: 19-14

19-14 LAL Stats: 114.2 PPG (17th in NBA), 114.7 Opp. PPG (16th)

114.2 PPG (17th in NBA), 114.7 Opp. PPG (16th) MIA Stats: 113.0 PPG (21st in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Anthony Davis (25.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 3.2 APG) MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (22.0 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -6.5

LAL -6.5 LAL Odds to Win: -250

-250 MIA Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 226.5 points

The Sacramento Kings host the Orlando Magic

The Magic travel to face the Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSFL

NBCS-CA and BSFL Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 19-13

19-13 ORL Record: 19-14

19-14 SAC Stats: 117.1 PPG (eighth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (21st)

117.1 PPG (eighth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (21st) ORL Stats: 112.9 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.5 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 7.4 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (19.5 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 7.4 APG) ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (21.8 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 4.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -4.5

SAC -4.5 SAC Odds to Win: -190

-190 ORL Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 233.5 points

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.