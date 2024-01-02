When the Colorado Avalanche square off against the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Mikko Rantanen score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)

Rantanen stats and insights

  • Rantanen has scored in 16 of 37 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has taken five shots and scored one goal.
  • On the power play he has eight goals, plus 14 assists.
  • He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 15.1% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have given up 116 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Rantanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/31/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 24:49 Home W 3-1
12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 25:21 Away W 2-1
12/27/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 24:13 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:38 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 2 2 0 22:57 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:24 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:52 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 1 0 1 25:42 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 3 1 2 20:37 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 3 1 2 26:22 Home W 6-5

Avalanche vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

