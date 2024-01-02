Jonathan Drouin and the Colorado Avalanche will play on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. Prop bets for Drouin in that upcoming Avalanche-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jonathan Drouin vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Drouin Season Stats Insights

Drouin has averaged 14:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Drouin has a goal in five of 35 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Drouin has a point in 13 games this season (out of 35), including multiple points three times.

Drouin has had an assist in a game nine times this year over 35 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Drouin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Drouin has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Drouin Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 116 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 35 Games 4 16 Points 1 5 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

