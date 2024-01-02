Can we count on Joel Kiviranta scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the New York Islanders at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Kiviranta stats and insights

In two of 22 games this season, Kiviranta has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.

Kiviranta has zero points on the power play.

Kiviranta's shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are giving up 116 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Kiviranta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 4:56 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:28 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:06 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:28 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:10 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:59 Away L 6-2 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:55 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 1 1 0 7:44 Home L 4-2

Avalanche vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

