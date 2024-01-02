Tuesday's contest between the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) and Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 79-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Duke, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on January 2.

According to our computer prediction, Syracuse is projected to cover the spread (13.5) versus Duke. The two teams are expected to come in below the 151.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Line: Duke -13.5

Duke -13.5 Point Total: 151.5

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Duke vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 79, Syracuse 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Syracuse

Pick ATS: Syracuse (+13.5)



Syracuse (+13.5) Pick OU: Under (151.5)



Duke is 6-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Syracuse's 5-7-0 ATS record. The Blue Devils have gone over the point total in six games, while Orange games have gone over five times. The teams score an average of 161.7 points per game, 10.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other College Basketball Predictions

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils have a +200 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.6 points per game. They're putting up 83.3 points per game to rank 33rd in college basketball and are allowing 66.7 per outing to rank 89th in college basketball.

Duke wins the rebound battle by an average of 4.5 boards. It is recording 36 rebounds per game (214th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.5 per outing.

Duke makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (164th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1. It shoots 36.5% from deep while its opponents hit 33.1% from long range.

The Blue Devils average 109.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in college basketball), and allow 87.3 points per 100 possessions (120th in college basketball).

Duke has committed 8.4 turnovers per game (fifth in college basketball action), 4.2 fewer than the 12.6 it forces on average (135th in college basketball).

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange have a +104 scoring differential, topping opponents by eight points per game. They're putting up 78.4 points per game, 101st in college basketball, and are allowing 70.4 per contest to rank 163rd in college basketball.

Syracuse is 127th in the country at 38 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 38.4 its opponents average.

Syracuse connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (228th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.3 on average.

Syracuse wins the turnover battle by 3.1 per game, committing 11.8 (185th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.