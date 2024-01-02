Will Cale Makar Score a Goal Against the Islanders on January 2?
Should you wager on Cale Makar to light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche and the New York Islanders go head to head on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Makar stats and insights
- Makar has scored in eight of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Islanders this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.
- Makar has picked up four goals and 14 assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 8.5% of them.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up 116 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.
Makar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|25:12
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|24:45
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|25:55
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|22:59
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|28:26
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:21
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|23:20
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:51
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:10
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|25:03
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Avalanche vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
