When the Colorado Avalanche play the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Bowen Byram light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Byram stats and insights

Byram has scored in five of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Islanders this season, and has scored one goal.

Byram has no points on the power play.

Byram averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 116 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.3 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Byram recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:50 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:45 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:26 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 23:13 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:04 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:29 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:02 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:57 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:52 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:21 Home W 6-5

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ALT, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.