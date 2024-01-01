Michael Porter Jr. and Terry Rozier are two players to watch when the Denver Nuggets (23-11) and the Charlotte Hornets (7-23) play at Ball Arena on Monday. Gametime is set for 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Hornets

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ALT, BSSE

Nuggets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Nuggets fell to the Thunder on Friday, 119-93. Their leading scorer was Nikola Jokic with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 19 10 7 1 1 1 Peyton Watson 14 2 2 1 2 1 Michael Porter Jr. 12 6 1 0 1 2

Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic's numbers on the season are 26.1 points, 9.2 assists and 12.3 boards per game, shooting 55.5% from the field and 33.3% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Porter puts up 16.1 points, 7.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Reggie Jackson is averaging 12.3 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 boards per contest.

Jamal Murray posts 19.4 points, 3.9 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 44.5% from downtown (10th in league), with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope puts up 10.2 points, 2.1 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 46% from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 21.3 11.2 8.2 1 0.8 0.8 Jamal Murray 18.5 4 5.2 1.3 0.7 2.2 Michael Porter Jr. 14.2 6.3 1 0.4 0.9 2.6 Aaron Gordon 12.4 4.6 2.6 0.7 0.2 0.4 Peyton Watson 10.6 3.6 1.5 0.6 0.7 1.4

