The Rose Bowl will see the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) play the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) on Monday, January 1, 2024 for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Michigan has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking 12th-best in scoring offense (36.7 points per game) and best in scoring defense (9.5 points allowed per game). Alabama ranks 54th in the FBS with 401.2 total yards per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 16th-best by giving up only 313.3 total yards per game.

Here we will dive into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

College Football Playoffs Odds

Michigan vs. Alabama Key Statistics

Michigan Alabama 380.5 (64th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.2 (51st) 239.7 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.3 (17th) 161.8 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.7 (48th) 218.8 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.5 (61st) 7 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (9th) 24 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (55th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 2,630 yards (202.3 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 74.2% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 146 rushing yards on 57 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum has 1,028 rushing yards on 218 carries with 24 touchdowns.

Donovan Edwards has been handed the ball 109 times this year and racked up 382 yards (29.4 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also helped out in the passing game with 30 grabs for 249 yards

Roman Wilson's team-leading 662 yards as a receiver have come on 41 catches (out of 57 targets) with 11 touchdowns.

Colston Loveland has put up a 572-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 40 passes on 57 targets.

Cornelius Johnson has been the target of 59 passes and compiled 42 catches for 567 yards, an average of 43.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe leads Alabama with 2,718 yards on 171-of-261 passing with 23 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 468 rushing yards (36 ypg) on 140 carries while scoring 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Jase McClellan is his team's leading rusher with 166 carries for 803 yards, or 61.8 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Roydell Williams has taken 110 carries and totaled 561 yards with five touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton has registered 35 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 777 (59.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 50 times and has eight touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has recorded 621 receiving yards (47.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 44 receptions.

Amari Niblack has racked up 321 reciving yards (24.7 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Michigan or Alabama gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.