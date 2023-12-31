South Dakota vs. Omaha December 31 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:16 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's Summit schedule includes the Omaha Mavericks (3-6) meeting the South Dakota Coyotes (9-3) at 3:00 PM ET.
South Dakota vs. Omaha Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
South Dakota Players to Watch
- Grace Larkins: 16.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tori Deperry: 9.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kendall Holmes: 10.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Walker Demers: 7.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nicole Avila-Ambrosi: 5.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Omaha Players to Watch
- Grace Cave: 10.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kennedi Grant: 10.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Aaliyah Stanley: 12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Polina Nikulochkina: 9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Deanay Watson: 7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
