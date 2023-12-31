The Omaha Mavericks (6-6, 0-0 Summit League) face a fellow Summit League team, the South Dakota Coyotes (7-4, 0-0 Summit League), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

South Dakota vs. Omaha Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 31

Sunday, December 31 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Dakota Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota Players to Watch

Lahat Thioune: 14.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Bostyn Holt: 11.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Paul Bruns: 10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Max Burchill: 7.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaac Bruns: 9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Omaha Players to Watch

Frankie Fidler: 15.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Davis: 9.9 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Marquel Sutton: 10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Tony Osburn: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Grant Stubblefield: 5.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Dakota vs. Omaha Stat Comparison

South Dakota Rank South Dakota AVG Omaha AVG Omaha Rank 63rd 80.6 Points Scored 73.8 216th 258th 74.3 Points Allowed 69.8 149th 20th 42.5 Rebounds 33.8 284th 32nd 11.6 Off. Rebounds 7.5 291st 139th 8 3pt Made 6.8 237th 176th 13.7 Assists 10.7 332nd 299th 13.4 Turnovers 11.3 137th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.