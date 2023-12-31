The North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-9) hope to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

TV: CBS Sports Network

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits' 62.8 points per game are 8.6 fewer points than the 71.4 the Fighting Hawks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.4 points, South Dakota State is 3-0.

North Dakota's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 62.8 points.

The Fighting Hawks put up only 4.7 more points per game (63.5) than the Jackrabbits give up (58.8).

North Dakota has a 3-5 record when scoring more than 58.8 points.

South Dakota State is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 63.5 points.

This year the Fighting Hawks are shooting 38.3% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Jackrabbits give up.

South Dakota State Leaders

Brooklyn Meyer: 15.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 BLK, 51.9 FG%

15.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 BLK, 51.9 FG% Tori Nelson: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 40.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 40.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Madison Mathiowetz: 9.0 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)

9.0 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40) Paige Meyer: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Madysen Vlastuin: 6.0 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41)

