The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) host the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-6, 0-1 Summit League) in a matchup of Summit League teams at Frost Arena, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The Fightin' Hawks are 10.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under set at 144.5 points.

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: Summit League Network

Where: Brookings, South Dakota

Venue: Frost Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Dakota State -10.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Dakota State Betting Records & Stats

South Dakota State and its opponents have gone over 144.5 combined points in six of nine games this season.

The average total in South Dakota State's contests this year is 146.2, 1.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Jackrabbits are 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

With their .444 ATS win percentages this year, both South Dakota State (4-5-0 ATS) and North Dakota (4-5-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Dakota State 6 66.7% 74.7 147.8 71.5 141 143.7 North Dakota 3 33.3% 73.1 147.8 69.5 141 146.1

Additional South Dakota State Insights & Trends

South Dakota State covered 10 times in 17 matchups with a spread in conference action last season.

The Jackrabbits average 74.7 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 69.5 the Fightin' Hawks give up.

South Dakota State has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 4-4 record overall when scoring more than 69.5 points.

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Dakota State 4-5-0 0-0 5-4-0 North Dakota 4-5-0 1-1 3-6-0

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Dakota State North Dakota 10-2 Home Record 8-8 6-9 Away Record 4-11 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.4 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-4-0

