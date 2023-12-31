Sunday's contest between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-5) and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-9) at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-54, heavily favoring South Dakota State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Jackrabbits' most recent outing was a 58-46 loss to Creighton on Thursday.

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 73, North Dakota 54

South Dakota State Schedule Analysis

Against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on November 6, the Jackrabbits registered their signature win of the season, a 55-42 home victory.

The Jackrabbits have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (four).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Fighting Hawks are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most defeats.

South Dakota State 2023-24 Best Wins

55-42 at home over Arkansas State (No. 157) on November 6

78-59 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 170) on December 9

55-38 on the road over UT Martin (No. 226) on November 18

72-42 at home over South Carolina State (No. 344) on November 24

South Dakota State Leaders

Brooklyn Meyer: 15.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 BLK, 51.9 FG%

15.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 BLK, 51.9 FG% Tori Nelson: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 40.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 40.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Madison Mathiowetz: 9.0 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)

9.0 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40) Paige Meyer: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Madysen Vlastuin: 6.0 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 46.3 3PT% (19-for-41)

South Dakota State Performance Insights

The Jackrabbits put up 62.8 points per game (241st in college basketball) while giving up 58.8 per contest (77th in college basketball). They have a +44 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.0 points per game.

In 2023-24 the Jackrabbits are averaging 13.9 more points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (56.5).

At home South Dakota State is giving up 53.0 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than it is away (63.7).

