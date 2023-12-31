The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) are welcoming in the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-6, 0-1 Summit League) for a matchup of Summit League foes at Frost Arena, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota TV: Summit League Network

South Dakota State Stats Insights

The Jackrabbits make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Hawks have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

South Dakota State is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Jackrabbits are the 165th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fightin' Hawks rank 151st.

The Jackrabbits record 5.2 more points per game (74.7) than the Fightin' Hawks give up (69.5).

South Dakota State has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 69.5 points.

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Dakota State posted 78.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.6 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Jackrabbits surrendered 68.3 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 71.9.

In home games, South Dakota State sunk 3.4 more treys per game (9.7) than when playing on the road (6.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to in road games (30.6%).

