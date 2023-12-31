How to Watch South Dakota State vs. North Dakota on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) are welcoming in the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-6, 0-1 Summit League) for a matchup of Summit League foes at Frost Arena, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota
- TV: Summit League Network
South Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Jackrabbits make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Hawks have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- South Dakota State is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Jackrabbits are the 165th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fightin' Hawks rank 151st.
- The Jackrabbits record 5.2 more points per game (74.7) than the Fightin' Hawks give up (69.5).
- South Dakota State has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 69.5 points.
South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- South Dakota State posted 78.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.6 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Jackrabbits surrendered 68.3 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 71.9.
- In home games, South Dakota State sunk 3.4 more treys per game (9.7) than when playing on the road (6.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to in road games (30.6%).
South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|Mayville State
|W 94-62
|Frost Arena
|12/20/2023
|Wyoming
|L 78-65
|Don Haskins Center
|12/21/2023
|Norfolk State
|L 84-65
|Don Haskins Center
|12/31/2023
|North Dakota
|-
|Frost Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Weber State
|-
|Dee Events Center
|1/6/2024
|Montana State
|-
|Frost Arena
