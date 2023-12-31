Sunday's game between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) and the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-6, 0-1 Summit League) at Frost Arena has a projected final score of 75-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored South Dakota State squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 31.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Frost Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 75, North Dakota 68

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota State vs. North Dakota

Computer Predicted Spread: South Dakota State (-7.1)

South Dakota State (-7.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Both South Dakota State and North Dakota are 4-5-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Jackrabbits are 5-4-0 and the Fightin' Hawks are 3-6-0. South Dakota State is 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall over its past 10 contests, while North Dakota has gone 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Dakota State Performance Insights

The Jackrabbits' +41 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.7 points per game (187th in college basketball) while giving up 71.5 per outing (197th in college basketball).

The 37.0 rebounds per game South Dakota State averages rank 162nd in the nation. Its opponents pull down 36.8 per contest.

South Dakota State knocks down 9.2 three-pointers per game (57th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 9.4 on average.

The Jackrabbits rank 189th in college basketball with 94.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 215th in college basketball defensively with 90.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

South Dakota State forces 12.0 turnovers per game (193rd in college basketball) while committing 11.5 (155th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.