The Omaha Mavericks (6-8, 0-1 Summit League) travel to face the South Dakota Coyotes (8-6, 1-0 Summit League) after losing six road games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

South Dakota vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota TV: CBS Sports Network

South Dakota Stats Insights

This season, the Coyotes have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.

South Dakota is 7-3 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

The Coyotes are the 18th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks rank 284th.

The Coyotes put up 78.9 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 71.4 the Mavericks give up.

When South Dakota totals more than 71.4 points, it is 7-3.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

In home games, South Dakota is putting up 11.8 more points per game (82.6) than it is in road games (70.8).

The Coyotes allow 60.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 82 on the road.

In home games, South Dakota is making 1.6 more three-pointers per game (8.6) than in away games (7). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to in road games (38.2%).

