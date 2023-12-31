The Omaha Mavericks (6-8, 0-1 Summit League) travel to face the South Dakota Coyotes (8-6, 1-0 Summit League) after losing six road games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

South Dakota vs. Omaha Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota Stats Insights

  • This season, the Coyotes have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.
  • South Dakota is 7-3 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
  • The Coyotes are the 18th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks rank 284th.
  • The Coyotes put up 78.9 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 71.4 the Mavericks give up.
  • When South Dakota totals more than 71.4 points, it is 7-3.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, South Dakota is putting up 11.8 more points per game (82.6) than it is in road games (70.8).
  • The Coyotes allow 60.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 82 on the road.
  • In home games, South Dakota is making 1.6 more three-pointers per game (8.6) than in away games (7). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to in road games (38.2%).

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 @ CSU Bakersfield L 96-76 Icardo Center
12/21/2023 @ San Diego L 69-66 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/29/2023 @ North Dakota State W 75-66 Scheels Center
12/31/2023 Omaha - Sanford Coyote Sports Center
1/3/2024 Eastern Washington - Sanford Coyote Sports Center
1/6/2024 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena

