How to Watch South Dakota vs. Omaha on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:22 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Omaha Mavericks (6-8, 0-1 Summit League) travel to face the South Dakota Coyotes (8-6, 1-0 Summit League) after losing six road games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
South Dakota vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
- TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
- North Dakota vs South Dakota State (3:00 PM ET | December 31)
- UMKC vs St. Thomas (3:00 PM ET | December 31)
South Dakota Stats Insights
- This season, the Coyotes have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 44.1% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have knocked down.
- South Dakota is 7-3 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Coyotes are the 18th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks rank 284th.
- The Coyotes put up 78.9 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 71.4 the Mavericks give up.
- When South Dakota totals more than 71.4 points, it is 7-3.
South Dakota Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, South Dakota is putting up 11.8 more points per game (82.6) than it is in road games (70.8).
- The Coyotes allow 60.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 82 on the road.
- In home games, South Dakota is making 1.6 more three-pointers per game (8.6) than in away games (7). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (35.8%) compared to in road games (38.2%).
South Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ CSU Bakersfield
|L 96-76
|Icardo Center
|12/21/2023
|@ San Diego
|L 69-66
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|@ North Dakota State
|W 75-66
|Scheels Center
|12/31/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|1/3/2024
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
