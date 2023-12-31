Sunday's game between the South Dakota Coyotes (8-6, 1-0 Summit League) and Omaha Mavericks (6-8, 0-1 Summit League) at Sanford Coyote Sports Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-73, with South Dakota securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 31.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

South Dakota vs. Omaha Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: Vermillion, South Dakota

Venue: Sanford Coyote Sports Center

South Dakota vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 76, Omaha 73

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota vs. Omaha

Computer Predicted Spread: South Dakota (-2.4)

South Dakota (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 149.2

Both South Dakota and Omaha are 5-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Coyotes have a 5-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Mavericks have a record of 5-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. South Dakota is 5-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 games, while Omaha has gone 5-4 against the spread and 2-7 overall.

South Dakota Performance Insights

The Coyotes average 78.9 points per game (89th in college basketball) while giving up 74.9 per contest (273rd in college basketball). They have a +56 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by four points per game.

South Dakota is 18th in the country at 42.3 rebounds per game. That's 7.5 more than the 34.8 its opponents average.

South Dakota connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (146th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.9 on average.

The Coyotes rank 174th in college basketball by averaging 95.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 202nd in college basketball, allowing 90.4 points per 100 possessions.

South Dakota has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (302nd in college basketball action), 3.5 more than the 9.9 it forces on average (329th in college basketball).

