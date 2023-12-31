Today's NBA schedule has six quality competitions on the docket. Among those contests is the Brooklyn Nets squaring off against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Today's NBA Games

The Washington Wizards take on the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks travel to face the Wizards on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MNMT and BSSE

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 6-25

6-25 ATL Record: 12-19

12-19 WAS Stats: 116.4 PPG (11th in NBA), 126.0 Opp. PPG (30th)

116.4 PPG (11th in NBA), 126.0 Opp. PPG (30th) ATL Stats: 121.9 PPG (third in NBA), 122.6 Opp. PPG (27th)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Kyle Kuzma (22.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 4.3 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (27.9 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 11.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ATL -7.5

ATL -7.5 ATL Odds to Win: -275

-275 WAS Odds to Win: +225

+225 Total: 252.5 points

The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets look to pull off a road win at the Thunder on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOK and YES

Records and Stats

OKC Record: 21-9

21-9 BKN Record: 15-17

15-17 OKC Stats: 121.2 PPG (fifth in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (11th)

121.2 PPG (fifth in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (11th) BKN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 116.1 Opp. PPG (20th)

Players to Watch

OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.4 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.4 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.3 APG) BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (21.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: OKC -7.5

OKC -7.5 OKC Odds to Win: -350

-350 BKN Odds to Win: +260

+260 Total: 237.5 points

The New Orleans Pelicans play the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers look to pull off a road win at the Pelicans on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSNO and SportsNet LA

Records and Stats

NO Record: 18-14

18-14 LAL Record: 17-15

17-15 NO Stats: 115.6 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

115.6 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th) LAL Stats: 114.7 PPG (17th in NBA), 114.5 Opp. PPG (15th)

Players to Watch

NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (23.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.3 APG)

Brandon Ingram (23.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.3 APG) LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.2 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 3.1 APG)

The San Antonio Spurs take on the Boston Celtics

The Celtics go on the road to face the Spurs on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and NBCS-BOS

Records and Stats

SA Record: 5-26

5-26 BOS Record: 25-6

25-6 SA Stats: 111.7 PPG (25th in NBA), 123.0 Opp. PPG (28th)

111.7 PPG (25th in NBA), 123.0 Opp. PPG (28th) BOS Stats: 120.3 PPG (sixth in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (18.8 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Victor Wembanyama (18.8 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.0 APG) BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.0 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -13.5

BOS -13.5 BOS Odds to Win: -900

-900 SA Odds to Win: +575

+575 Total: 238.5 points

The Memphis Grizzlies host the Sacramento Kings

The Kings look to pull of an away win at the Grizzlies on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-CA

Records and Stats

MEM Record: 10-21

10-21 SAC Record: 18-12

18-12 MEM Stats: 107.2 PPG (30th in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (14th)

107.2 PPG (30th in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (14th) SAC Stats: 117.4 PPG (eighth in NBA), 117.6 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Desmond Bane (24.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.2 APG) SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.6 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 7.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MEM -1.5

MEM -1.5 MEM Odds to Win: -130

-130 SAC Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 236.5 points

The Phoenix Suns play the Orlando Magic

The Magic hope to pick up a road win at the Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily and BSFL

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 16-15

16-15 ORL Record: 19-12

19-12 PHO Stats: 115.5 PPG (14th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (16th)

115.5 PPG (14th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (16th) ORL Stats: 113.0 PPG (22nd in NBA), 110.6 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (29.8 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.1 APG)

Kevin Durant (29.8 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.1 APG) ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (21.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -5.5

PHO -5.5 PHO Odds to Win: -225

-225 ORL Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 229.5 points

