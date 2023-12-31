Who Filled Up the Box Score? NBA Daily Stat Leaders for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Interested in which NBA players were the stars in yesterday's action? We have checked out all the numbers, and have collected the top performances for you here.
December 31 Points Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Points
|Trae Young
|Hawks
|Wizards
|40
|Kyle Kuzma
|Wizards
|Hawks
|38
|Dejounte Murray
|Hawks
|Wizards
|32
|Jalen Johnson
|Hawks
|Wizards
|24
|Deni Avdija
|Wizards
|Hawks
|17
|Corey Kispert
|Wizards
|Hawks
|15
|Tyus Jones
|Wizards
|Hawks
|14
|Jordan Poole
|Wizards
|Hawks
|13
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Hawks
|Wizards
|12
|Saddiq Bey
|Hawks
|Wizards
|11
December 31 Rebounds Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Rebounds
|Clint Capela
|Hawks
|Wizards
|17
|Jalen Johnson
|Hawks
|Wizards
|13
|Deni Avdija
|Wizards
|Hawks
|12
|Saddiq Bey
|Hawks
|Wizards
|11
|Daniel Gafford
|Wizards
|Hawks
|9
|Kyle Kuzma
|Wizards
|Hawks
|8
|Dejounte Murray
|Hawks
|Wizards
|6
|Mike Muscala
|Wizards
|Hawks
|4
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Wizards
|Hawks
|4
|Jordan Poole
|Wizards
|Hawks
|3
December 31 Assists Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Assists
|Trae Young
|Hawks
|Wizards
|13
|Tyus Jones
|Wizards
|Hawks
|8
|Jordan Poole
|Wizards
|Hawks
|6
|Kyle Kuzma
|Wizards
|Hawks
|5
|Corey Kispert
|Wizards
|Hawks
|4
|Jalen Johnson
|Hawks
|Wizards
|4
|Clint Capela
|Hawks
|Wizards
|3
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Wizards
|Hawks
|3
|Dejounte Murray
|Hawks
|Wizards
|3
|Mike Muscala
|Wizards
|Hawks
|3
December 31 Blocks Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Blocks
|Daniel Gafford
|Wizards
|Hawks
|4
|Landry Shamet
|Wizards
|Hawks
|2
|Saddiq Bey
|Hawks
|Wizards
|1
|Garrison Mathews
|Hawks
|Wizards
|1
|Jordan Poole
|Wizards
|Hawks
|1
|Deni Avdija
|Wizards
|Hawks
|1
|Tyus Jones
|Wizards
|Hawks
|1
|Clint Capela
|Hawks
|Wizards
|1
|Dejounte Murray
|Hawks
|Wizards
|0
|Bruno Fernando
|Hawks
|Wizards
|0
December 31 Steals Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Steals
|Trae Young
|Hawks
|Wizards
|3
|Daniel Gafford
|Wizards
|Hawks
|2
|Tyus Jones
|Wizards
|Hawks
|1
|Clint Capela
|Hawks
|Wizards
|1
|Deni Avdija
|Wizards
|Hawks
|1
|Bruno Fernando
|Hawks
|Wizards
|1
|Landry Shamet
|Wizards
|Hawks
|1
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Wizards
|Hawks
|0
|Jordan Poole
|Wizards
|Hawks
|0
|Corey Kispert
|Wizards
|Hawks
|0
December 31 3-Point Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|3PM
|Kyle Kuzma
|Wizards
|Hawks
|7
|Trae Young
|Hawks
|Wizards
|4
|Tyus Jones
|Wizards
|Hawks
|3
|Dejounte Murray
|Hawks
|Wizards
|3
|Deni Avdija
|Wizards
|Hawks
|2
|Mike Muscala
|Wizards
|Hawks
|2
|Jalen Johnson
|Hawks
|Wizards
|2
|Saddiq Bey
|Hawks
|Wizards
|2
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Hawks
|Wizards
|1
|Corey Kispert
|Wizards
|Hawks
|1
