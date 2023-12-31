The Colorado Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon included, will play the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for MacKinnon are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -154)

1.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, MacKinnon has averaged 22:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

MacKinnon has scored a goal in a game 15 times this season over 36 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

MacKinnon has a point in 29 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points 18 times.

In 25 of 36 games this season, MacKinnon has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 60.6% that MacKinnon hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of MacKinnon having more than 1.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 147 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-73) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 36 Games 5 56 Points 13 19 Goals 6 37 Assists 7

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.