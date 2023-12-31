On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche go head to head against the San Jose Sharks. Is Nathan MacKinnon going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

MacKinnon stats and insights

MacKinnon has scored in 15 of 36 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has attempted 18 shots in two games against the Sharks this season, and has scored two goals.

On the power play he has four goals, plus 18 assists.

He has an 11.9% shooting percentage, attempting 4.4 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 147 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

MacKinnon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:37 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 24:36 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 21:51 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 5 4 1 22:51 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:26 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 4 2 2 21:07 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 2 0 2 25:38 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 20:53 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 26:19 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 23:12 Home L 5-2

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.