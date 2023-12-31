Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson will face the Green Bay Packers and their 13th-ranked passing defense in Week 17, with kickoff at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Jefferson's stat line so far this year shows 51 catches for 823 yards and four scores. He puts up 102.9 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 76 times.

Jefferson vs. the Packers

Jefferson vs the Packers (since 2021): 4 GP / 106.5 REC YPG / REC TD

The Packers have conceded a TD pass to 19 opposing players this year.

Green Bay has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Packers allow 216.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Packers' defense is 18th in the NFL by allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (20 total passing TDs).

Justin Jefferson Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 75.5 (-115)

Jefferson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Jefferson has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 62.5% of his games (five of eight).

Jefferson has received 13.7% of his team's 555 passing attempts this season (76 targets).

He has been targeted 76 times, averaging 10.8 yards per target (sixth in NFL).

Jefferson has had a touchdown catch in three of eight games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has scored four of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (11.8%).

Jefferson has been targeted seven times in the red zone (9.5% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts).

Jefferson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Lions 12/24/2023 Week 16 10 TAR / 6 REC / 141 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 12/16/2023 Week 15 10 TAR / 7 REC / 84 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 6 REC / 85 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

