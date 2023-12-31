Should you bet on Jordan Addison getting into the end zone in the Minnesota Vikings' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Vikings vs Packers Anytime TD Bets

Will Jordan Addison score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Addison has 63 catches (on 95 targets) for 826 yards and nine scores, averaging 55.1 yards per game.

Addison has hauled in a TD pass in seven of 15 games this year, with more than one score in two of those games.

Jordan Addison Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 4 61 1 Week 2 @Eagles 5 3 72 1 Week 3 Chargers 8 6 52 0 Week 4 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 6 64 1 Week 6 @Bears 5 3 28 1 Week 7 49ers 10 7 123 2 Week 8 @Packers 8 7 82 1 Week 9 @Falcons 7 5 52 0 Week 10 Saints 7 4 69 0 Week 11 @Broncos 6 3 44 0 Week 12 Bears 10 6 39 0 Week 14 @Raiders 3 2 27 0 Week 15 @Bengals 6 6 111 2 Week 16 Lions 4 1 2 0

