Will Jordan Addison Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jordan Addison did not participate in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings play the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Check out Addison's stats on this page.
Addison's season stats include 826 yards on 63 receptions (13.1 per catch) and nine touchdowns, plus one carry for two yards. He has been targeted 95 times.
Jordan Addison Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Vikings have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Jalen Nailor (DNP/concussion): 3 Rec; 29 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 17 Injury Reports
Vikings vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
Addison 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|95
|63
|826
|250
|9
|13.1
Addison Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|6
|4
|61
|1
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|5
|3
|72
|1
|Week 3
|Chargers
|8
|6
|52
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|9
|6
|64
|1
|Week 6
|@Bears
|5
|3
|28
|1
|Week 7
|49ers
|10
|7
|123
|2
|Week 8
|@Packers
|8
|7
|82
|1
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|7
|5
|52
|0
|Week 10
|Saints
|7
|4
|69
|0
|Week 11
|@Broncos
|6
|3
|44
|0
|Week 12
|Bears
|10
|6
|39
|0
|Week 14
|@Raiders
|3
|2
|27
|0
|Week 15
|@Bengals
|6
|6
|111
|2
|Week 16
|Lions
|4
|1
|2
|0
