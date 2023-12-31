Jonathan Drouin and the Colorado Avalanche will be in action on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. Prop bets for Drouin in that upcoming Avalanche-Sharks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jonathan Drouin vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drouin Season Stats Insights

Drouin has averaged 14:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Drouin has a goal in five of 34 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Drouin has a point in 13 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points three times.

In nine of 34 games this season, Drouin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Drouin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he goes over.

There is a 39.2% chance of Drouin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Drouin Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 147 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -73 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 34 Games 3 16 Points 2 5 Goals 0 11 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.