For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Joel Kiviranta a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Kiviranta stats and insights

In two of 21 games this season, Kiviranta has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Sharks this season in one game (zero shots).

Kiviranta has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 147 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Kiviranta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:28 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:46 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:06 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:28 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:10 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:59 Away L 6-2 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:55 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 1 1 0 7:44 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:46 Home W 3-2

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

