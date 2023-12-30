When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will South Dakota be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

Want to bet on South Dakota's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How South Dakota ranks

Record Summit Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 1-1 NR NR 148

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota's best wins

Against the Northern Iowa Panthers on November 29, South Dakota registered its best win of the season, which was an 84-65 home victory. In the victory over Northern Iowa, Grace Larkins posted a team-high 23 points. Kendall Holmes contributed 14 points.

Next best wins

83-71 over DePaul (No. 143/RPI) on November 18

78-73 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 218/RPI) on December 3

80-74 on the road over UT Martin (No. 243/RPI) on December 16

72-59 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 244/RPI) on November 14

77-71 on the road over Omaha (No. 326/RPI) on December 31

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Dakota's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

South Dakota has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

South Dakota has drawn the 173rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Coyotes have 16 games left this season, including 16 versus teams with worse records, and eight against teams with records over .500.

Looking at South Dakota's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

South Dakota's next game

Matchup: Montana Grizzlies vs. South Dakota Coyotes

Montana Grizzlies vs. South Dakota Coyotes Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming South Dakota games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.