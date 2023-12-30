Miner County, SD High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Miner County, South Dakota today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Miner County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Howard High School at James Valley Christian High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Huron, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
