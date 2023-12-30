Jerauld County, SD High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Jerauld County, South Dakota today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jerauld County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wessington Springs High School at Jones County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Huron, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.