The South Dakota Coyotes (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the North Dakota State Bison (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Scheels Center as 9.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network. The matchup has a point total of 153.5.

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Where: Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Scheels Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Dakota State -9.5 153.5

Coyotes Betting Records & Stats

South Dakota has combined with its opponent to score more than 153.5 points in four of nine games this season.

South Dakota's outings this season have a 154.7-point average over/under, 1.2 more points than this game's total.

South Dakota has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

South Dakota's .444 ATS win percentage (4-4-0 ATS record) is higher than North Dakota State's .429 mark (3-4-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Dakota State 3 42.9% 76.8 156 70.3 145.8 139.5 South Dakota 4 44.4% 79.2 156 75.5 145.8 145.5

Additional South Dakota Insights & Trends

Against the spread in Summit League play, the Bison were 12-6-0 last year.

The Coyotes score an average of 79.2 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 70.3 the Bison allow to opponents.

South Dakota has put together a 1-3 ATS record and a 6-3 overall record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Dakota State 3-4-0 0-0 6-1-0 South Dakota 4-4-0 0-1 5-4-0

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Home/Away Splits

North Dakota State South Dakota 5-0 Home Record 4-1 2-5 Away Record 1-4 1-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-0-0 2-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-3-0 92.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.6 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70 1-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-1-0 5-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-3-0

