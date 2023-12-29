Friday's Summit League schedule includes the North Dakota State Bison (7-4, 0-0 Summit League) facing the South Dakota Coyotes (7-3, 0-0 Summit League) at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Game Information

South Dakota Players to Watch

  • Lahat Thioune: 14.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Bostyn Holt: 11.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Paul Bruns: 11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Max Burchill: 7.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Isaac Bruns: 9.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

North Dakota State Players to Watch

  • Boden Skunberg: 13.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Damari Wheeler-Thomas: 13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jacari White: 9.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Andrew Morgan: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tajavis Miller: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Stat Comparison

North Dakota State Rank North Dakota State AVG South Dakota AVG South Dakota Rank
95th 79.1 Points Scored 80.9 61st
144th 69.4 Points Allowed 69.6 153rd
89th 38.8 Rebounds 44.4 10th
127th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 12.6 14th
70th 8.9 3pt Made 7.7 163rd
225th 12.9 Assists 13.1 206th
29th 9.5 Turnovers 12.9 261st

