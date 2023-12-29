The North Dakota State Bison (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the South Dakota Coyotes (7-6, 0-0 Summit League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Scheels Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota

Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota TV: Summit League Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Dakota Stats Insights

The Coyotes' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Bison have given up to their opponents (44.4%).

South Dakota has compiled a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Coyotes are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bison sit at 175th.

The Coyotes put up an average of 79.2 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 70.3 the Bison allow.

South Dakota is 6-3 when it scores more than 70.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

South Dakota scores 82.6 points per game at home, and 70 on the road.

At home, the Coyotes allow 60.6 points per game. Away, they allow 85.2.

Beyond the arc, South Dakota drains fewer treys on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (8.6), but makes a higher percentage on the road (36.3%) than at home (35.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule