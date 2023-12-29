Will Ross Colton Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 29?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the St. Louis Blues is set for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Ross Colton score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Colton stats and insights
- In eight of 35 games this season, Colton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken eight shots in two games against the Blues this season, and has scored one goal.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 111 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Colton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|11:16
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|15:17
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|13:47
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|11:28
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:40
|Home
|L 4-2
Avalanche vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
