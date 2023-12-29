Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets square off at Ball Arena on Friday (with opening tip at 9:00 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK

ALT and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 13.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -114) 0.5 (Over: -179)

Jokic has recorded 26.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.2 points less than Friday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.4 -- is 1.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Friday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has hit 1.1 three pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: -130) 2.5 (Over: -147)

The 17.5-point over/under set for Michael Porter Jr. on Friday is 1.2 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 7.5.

He makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: +162)

Gilgeous-Alexander's 31.1 points per game are 1.4 fewer than Friday's over/under.

He has grabbed 5.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Gilgeous-Alexander's assist average -- 6.5 -- is equal to Friday's over/under.

Gilgeous-Alexander has hit 1.0 three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Chet Holmgren has averaged 17.5 points per game in the 2023-24 season, the same as Friday's points prop total.

He has collected 7.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (7.5).

Holmgren has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

