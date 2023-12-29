In the upcoming contest against the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Logan O'Connor to find the back of the net for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

O'Connor has scored in five of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Blues this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

O'Connor has zero points on the power play.

O'Connor averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 111 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 15:39 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 15:13 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:37 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:44 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:02 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 4-2

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

