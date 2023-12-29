Will Kurtis MacDermid Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 29?
On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche clash with the St. Louis Blues. Is Kurtis MacDermid going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
MacDermid stats and insights
- MacDermid has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in two games against the Blues this season, but has not scored.
- MacDermid has zero points on the power play.
- MacDermid averages 0.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are conceding 111 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
MacDermid recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|4:07
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|6:00
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|3:08
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|4:25
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|3:24
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|2:42
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|6:28
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|3:30
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|2:47
|Away
|W 5-1
Avalanche vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
