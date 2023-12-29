Jamal Murray will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Last time out, which was on December 28, Murray produced 23 points, nine assists and two steals in a 142-105 win versus the Grizzlies.

In this article, we break down Murray's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 19.9 22.6 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 5.1 Assists 6.5 5.9 4.8 PRA -- 29.7 32.5 PR -- 23.8 27.7 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.9



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 9.8% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.4 per contest.

He's attempted 5.5 threes per game, or 10.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's Nuggets average 99.9 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's slowest with 103.7 possessions per contest.

The Thunder are the 14th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 113.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Thunder have given up 45.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Thunder have allowed 26.8 per game, 18th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder are ranked 25th in the league, allowing 14 makes per game.

Jamal Murray vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2023 28 15 2 5 0 0 0 10/29/2023 30 19 2 8 1 0 0

