Codington County, SD High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Codington County, South Dakota has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Codington County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Henry High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Henry, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
