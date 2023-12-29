Can we expect Bowen Byram scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche take on the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Byram stats and insights

Byram has scored in five of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In two games against the Blues this season, he has attempted four shots and scored one goal.

Byram has no points on the power play.

Byram averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 111 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Byram recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:26 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 23:13 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:04 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:29 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:02 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:57 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:52 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:21 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:45 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.