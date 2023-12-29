Friday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the heavily favored Colorado Avalanche (21-11-3) and the St. Louis Blues (18-15-1) at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The Avalanche are -165 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Blues (+140) in the game, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW.

Avalanche vs. Blues Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Avalanche vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Blues Betting Trends

St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in 13 of 34 games this season.

The Avalanche have won 62.5% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (20-12).

This season the Blues have 12 wins in the 22 games in which they've been an underdog.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter, Colorado has put together a 13-8 record (winning 61.9% of its games).

St. Louis is 6-8 when it is underdogs of +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 4-6 6-3-1 6.4 3.90 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.90 3.40 13 39.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 6-4-0 6.4 3.20 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.20 3.50 4 14.3% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

