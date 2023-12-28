The Denver Nuggets' (22-10) injury report has just one player listed heading into a Thursday, December 28 matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (10-19) at Ball Arena. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Nuggets won on Monday 120-114 against the Warriors. Jamal Murray scored a team-leading 28 points for the Nuggets in the win.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Luke Kennard: Out (Knee), John Konchar: Questionable (Illness), Derrick Rose: Out (Hamstring)

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

