Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the Denver Nuggets take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 120-114 win over the Warriors (his last game) Caldwell-Pope posted 16 points, five assists and two steals.

Let's break down Caldwell-Pope's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.2 7.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.2 2.7 Assists -- 2.6 2.4 PRA -- 15 13 PR -- 12.4 10.6 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.2



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Caldwell-Pope is responsible for attempting 8.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.8 per game.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 3.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.8 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

Conceding 112.4 points per game, the Grizzlies are the ninth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Allowing 45.4 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies have given up 25.3 per game, 10th in the NBA.

The Grizzlies give up 14.1 made 3-pointers per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 35 8 2 1 2 1 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.