Who Filled Up the Box Score? NBA Daily Stat Leaders for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:06 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Who put up the biggest numbers in the NBA yesterday? This piece provides you with the players worth noting, all in one place.
December 27 Points Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Points
|OG Anunoby
|Raptors
|Wizards
|26
|Franz Wagner
|Magic
|76ers
|24
|Tyrese Maxey
|76ers
|Magic
|23
|Tobias Harris
|76ers
|Magic
|22
|Pascal Siakam
|Raptors
|Wizards
|22
|De'Anthony Melton
|76ers
|Magic
|22
|Scottie Barnes
|Raptors
|Wizards
|20
|Jalen Suggs
|Magic
|76ers
|20
|Paolo Banchero
|Magic
|76ers
|19
|Paul Reed
|76ers
|Magic
|15
December 27 Rebounds Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Rebounds
|Scottie Barnes
|Raptors
|Wizards
|12
|Paul Reed
|76ers
|Magic
|10
|Paolo Banchero
|Magic
|76ers
|9
|Daniel Gafford
|Wizards
|Raptors
|8
|Jakob Poeltl
|Raptors
|Wizards
|8
|Mohamed Bamba
|76ers
|Magic
|7
|Tobias Harris
|76ers
|Magic
|7
|Caleb Houstan
|Magic
|76ers
|6
|Cole Anthony
|Magic
|76ers
|6
|Pascal Siakam
|Raptors
|Wizards
|6
December 27 Assists Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Assists
|Pascal Siakam
|Raptors
|Wizards
|11
|Dennis Schroder
|Raptors
|Wizards
|10
|Scottie Barnes
|Raptors
|Wizards
|8
|Kyle Kuzma
|Wizards
|Raptors
|7
|Tyus Jones
|Wizards
|Raptors
|5
|Paolo Banchero
|Magic
|76ers
|4
|Anthony Black
|Magic
|76ers
|4
|Jordan Poole
|Wizards
|Raptors
|4
|Gary Trent Jr.
|Raptors
|Wizards
|4
|Franz Wagner
|Magic
|76ers
|3
December 27 Blocks Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Blocks
|Goga Bitadze
|Magic
|76ers
|4
|Paul Reed
|76ers
|Magic
|3
|Scottie Barnes
|Raptors
|Wizards
|2
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Magic
|76ers
|2
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|76ers
|Magic
|2
|Chuma Okeke
|Magic
|76ers
|1
|Jordan Poole
|Wizards
|Raptors
|1
|Precious Achiuwa
|Raptors
|Wizards
|1
|Otto Porter Jr.
|Raptors
|Wizards
|1
|Jalen Suggs
|Magic
|76ers
|1
December 27 Steals Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Steals
|Daniel Gafford
|Wizards
|Raptors
|4
|Scottie Barnes
|Raptors
|Wizards
|3
|Jakob Poeltl
|Raptors
|Wizards
|2
|Robert Covington
|76ers
|Magic
|2
|Gary Trent Jr.
|Raptors
|Wizards
|2
|Deni Avdija
|Wizards
|Raptors
|2
|Tyus Jones
|Wizards
|Raptors
|2
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|76ers
|Magic
|2
|De'Anthony Melton
|76ers
|Magic
|2
|Eugene Omoruyi
|Wizards
|Raptors
|2
December 27 3-Point Leaders
|Name
|Team
|Opponent
|3PM
|Scottie Barnes
|Raptors
|Wizards
|4
|De'Anthony Melton
|76ers
|Magic
|4
|OG Anunoby
|Raptors
|Wizards
|3
|Tyrese Maxey
|76ers
|Magic
|3
|Gary Trent Jr.
|Raptors
|Wizards
|3
|Chris Boucher
|Raptors
|Wizards
|2
|Corey Kispert
|Wizards
|Raptors
|2
|Malachi Flynn
|Raptors
|Wizards
|2
|Caleb Houstan
|Magic
|76ers
|2
|Dennis Schroder
|Raptors
|Wizards
|1
