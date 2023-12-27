Will Nathan MacKinnon Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 27?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes is set for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Nathan MacKinnon light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)
MacKinnon stats and insights
- MacKinnon has scored in 14 of 34 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In two games versus the Coyotes this season, he has scored one goal on 11 shots.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus 17 assists.
- He takes 4.5 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have given up 95 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times while averaging 16.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
MacKinnon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|21:51
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|5
|4
|1
|22:51
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:26
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|4
|2
|2
|21:07
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|2
|0
|2
|25:38
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|20:53
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|26:19
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|23:12
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|25:01
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|3
|1
|2
|22:45
|Home
|W 3-2
Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
