Should you bet on Kurtis MacDermid to score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche and the Arizona Coyotes face off on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

MacDermid stats and insights

  • In two of 12 games this season, MacDermid has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In two games versus the Coyotes this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • MacDermid has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.2 shots per game, and converts 28.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 95 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have four shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

MacDermid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 6:00 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 3:08 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 4:25 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:09 Home W 6-2
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 3:24 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 2:42 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 6:28 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 3:30 Away W 3-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 2:47 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 6:15 Home L 8-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.