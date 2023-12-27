For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Josh Manson a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Manson stats and insights

Manson has scored in three of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken four shots in two games versus the Coyotes this season, and has scored one goal.

Manson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 95 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Coyotes have four shutouts, and they average 16.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Manson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 19:27 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:39 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:27 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:23 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:28 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 18:54 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:42 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:52 Home W 3-2

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

